Israel's Netanyahu says Hamas truce proposal far short of essential demands
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 07-05-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 21:02 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday the latest truce proposal from the Islamist Palestinian group Hamas falls far short of Israel's essential demands, adding military pressure remains necessary to return hostages held in Gaza.
Israeli forces earlier took control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza, a move Netanyahu said was "a very significant step towards destruction of remaining military capabilities of Hamas".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Palestinian
- Netanyahu
- Benjamin Netanyahu
- Israel
- Egypt
- Islamist
- Hamas
- Israeli
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US expresses 'troubling' concerns over Israeli human rights abuses in Gaza
Israel's foreign minister lobbies EU ministers to impose more sanctions on Iran
Iran's Israel strike coincided with crackdown on dissent at home, activists say
Israel military strikes northern Gaza in heaviest shelling in weeks
Israel military strikes northern Gaza in heaviest shelling in weeks