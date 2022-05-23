Tomar to inaugurate organic expo on May 26

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will inaugurate a conference that seeks to promote India's ancient farming techniques and blend them with modern marketing to enhance farmers' income.

The three-day Global Organic Expo, dedicated to social reformer late Nanaji Deshmukh, will be inaugurated on May 26 at the Indian Agriculture Research Institute (IARI), Pusa here.

More than 100 companies from over a dozen countries will showcase their innovations and products at the event that will have over 50 sessions on food farming, innovations, technology, skill development, marketing and export.

''This is a unique endeavour which is poised to become a premier platform for organic growers, aggregators, processors, value chain integrators and industry partners to offer global scale conferences and exhibitions,'' said Ved Prakash Mahawar, president of non-profit organisation Shespro which is organising the expo.

