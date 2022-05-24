Left Menu

Davos updates: Climate top of the agenda amid key speeches

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry is due to make an appearance. There also will be addresses by Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

The World Economic Forum's annual gathering is resuming for a second day, with business leaders, government officials, representatives from global institutions and journalists gearing up for more panel talks and networking at the exclusive meeting in the Swiss Alps.

Later, billionaire financier George Soros is hosting a dinner for media - a non-official forum event but a fixture outside the Davos meeting.

