UK energy minister Kwarteng: Energy windfall tax not necessarily the right move

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-05-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 17:55 IST
Kwasi Kwarteng Image Credit: Wikipedia
Britain's energy minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday a windfall tax on energy companies was not necessarily the right way to fund help for consumers struggling with the rising cost of living.

When asked if he supported a windfall tax, he told a parliamentary committee: "I have been very clear about a windfall tax: I don't think it supports investment, I don't think it's necessarily the right thing."

He stressed any decision would be for finance minister Rishi Sunak to make.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

