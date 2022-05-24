UK energy minister Kwarteng: Energy windfall tax not necessarily the right move

Britain's energy minister Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday a windfall tax on energy companies was not necessarily the right way to fund help for consumers struggling with the rising cost of living.

When asked if he supported a windfall tax, he told a parliamentary committee: "I have been very clear about a windfall tax: I don't think it supports investment, I don't think it's necessarily the right thing."

He stressed any decision would be for finance minister Rishi Sunak to make.

