Left Menu

Oil stocks lift European shares but rate-hike worries limit gains

European shares opened slightly higher on Thursday, helped by energy stocks on the back of gains in oil prices, even though sentiment remained subdued as major central banks signalled continued policy tightening to control rising inflation. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% by 0718 GMT, with energy shares up 0.8% as crude prices climbed on tight supply.

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 13:03 IST
Oil stocks lift European shares but rate-hike worries limit gains
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

European shares opened slightly higher on Thursday, helped by energy stocks on the back of gains in oil prices, even though sentiment remained subdued as major central banks signaled continued policy tightening to control rising inflation.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.2% by 0718 GMT, with energy shares up 0.8% as crude prices climbed on tight supply. Overnight, minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's early May policy meeting showed policymakers' belief in the strength of the economy. However, Fed policymakers agreed to continue hiking rates by 50 basis points for the next two months to tame surging prices exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.

This came after the European Central Bank's resolve to follow suit beginning July and left investors worried about a hit to economic growth. While Wall Street ended higher on Wednesday, futures signaled some choppiness for Thursday. Asian shares also stumbled.

In Europe, miners, banks, and technology stocks fell between 0.1% and 0.2%. London's FTSE 100, heavy with mining stocks, traded flat.

Some markets in Europe, including Swiss, Sweden, and Finland, were closed for a local holiday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global
4
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022