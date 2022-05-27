Left Menu

Over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2 cr seized from two passengers at Chandigarh airport

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-05-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 12:51 IST
Over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2 cr seized from two passengers at Chandigarh airport
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Customs department has recovered over four kg gold worth more than Rs 2 crore from two passenger who arrived from Dubai at the Chandigarh international airport here on May 25, an official said on Friday.

Customs officials intercepted a passenger and found four gold bricks of one kg each from his hand bag, said the official.

The gold bricks were concealed inside a towel, said the official.

The market value of the gold was Rs 2.08 crore.

Customs officials intercepted another passenger from the same flight and found five cut pieces of gold chain weighing 142 grams with a market value of Rs 7.36 lakh, said the official.

Further investigation was underway, said the official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides nearly 70 million light-years away

Listen to the eerie sound from this majestic spiral galaxy that resides near...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global
3
NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to send astronauts to the Moon

NASA completes major components for Artemis III ICPS; will provide power to ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade after a slow re-opening; Ghana startup strives for greater African representation in cancer research and more

Science News Roundup: Chile's ALMA seeks to double capacity in a decade afte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022