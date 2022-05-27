Over 4 kg gold worth Rs 2 cr seized from two passengers at Chandigarh airport

The Customs department has recovered over four kg gold worth more than Rs 2 crore from two passenger who arrived from Dubai at the Chandigarh international airport here on May 25, an official said on Friday.

Customs officials intercepted a passenger and found four gold bricks of one kg each from his hand bag, said the official.

The gold bricks were concealed inside a towel, said the official.

The market value of the gold was Rs 2.08 crore.

Customs officials intercepted another passenger from the same flight and found five cut pieces of gold chain weighing 142 grams with a market value of Rs 7.36 lakh, said the official.

Further investigation was underway, said the official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)