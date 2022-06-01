Left Menu

Action on textbook review controversy to be based on education minister's report: Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that further action on the textbook review controversy would be taken based on the report of the education minister.

ANI | Mangaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 01-06-2022 06:56 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 06:56 IST
Action on textbook review controversy to be based on education minister's report: Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that further action on the textbook review controversy would be taken based on the report of the education minister. Addressing the media persons at Mangaluru airport on Tuesday, Bommai said, "The Education Minister has been asked to submit a report. The minister has stated that he would submit a report after considering all aspects of the issue. The minister had also met the Seer of Adichunchanagiri Mutt and said that he would present the facts with the records. Appropriate action would be taken after getting the report."

Notably, a section of seers has alleged that social reformer Basavanna's teachings have been distorted in the revised Kannada and social science textbooks for Class X students. The seers have also accused the review committee of insulting poet Kuvempu's state anthem. Replying to a question on demand for a survey of Malali mosque on the lines of Gyanvapi mosque in Uttar Pradesh, Bommai said it would not be appropriate for him to speak on the issue as the case is before the court and the issue is coming up for hearing on June 3.

A local court here on Tuesday started hearing a petition over the controversy related to the Jumma Masjid in Malali near Mangaluru. Reportedly, a "temple-like structure" had emerged during the demolition of the centuries-old mosque. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to beat A's; Tennis-'Angry' Murray likens Texas school shooting survivor's experience to his own and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to be...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022