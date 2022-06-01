Left Menu

Two shot dead over dispute during Manda Puja in Ranchi's Chanho

Two persons were shot dead in Chanho village of Jharkhand's Ranchi in the wee hours of Wednesday following a dispute between two groups while an orchestra performance was underway during Manda Puja.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 01-06-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 13:49 IST
Two shot dead over dispute during Manda Puja in Ranchi's Chanho
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were shot dead in Chanho village of Jharkhand's Ranchi in the wee hours of Wednesday following a dispute between two groups while an orchestra performance was underway during Manda Puja. The deceased have been identified as Suraj Sahu (24), and Abhay Sahu (23).

Ranchi rural Superintendent of Police Naushad Alam said, "A Manda pooja was organized by villagers followed by an orchestra in Ramdaga village without informing the local police station, Chanho." Alam further informed that during the orchestra performance, at about 3 am, a quarrel took place between two groups, wherein shots were fired.

One another person has also been injured in the incident and is presently undergoing treatment. According to police, one accused has been identified, and efforts are being made to nab him. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to beat A's; Tennis-'Angry' Murray likens Texas school shooting survivor's experience to his own and more

Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Astros' Framber Valdez goes distance to be...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022