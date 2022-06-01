Seer Govindanand cites scriptures to reiterate Kishkindha as Lord Hanuman's birthplace

The controversy over the original birthplace of Lord Hanuman is likely to escalate with seer Govindanand Saraswati on Wednesday sticking to his claim that Kishkindha in Karnataka is the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, a day after two groups of sadhus virtually came to blows over the issue. On Tuesday, a 'dharmsabha' or a religious meet convened in Nashik on this issue witnessed acrimonious scenes as two groups of the participating sadhus argued angrily over the seating arrangements and other issues.

The 'dharmasabha' was called after spiritual leader Kishkindha Mathadhipati Swami Govindanand Saraswati's recent claim that Kishkindha (believed to be in latter day Hampi area in Karnataka) was the birthplace of Lord Hanuman and not Anjneri near Nashik as is widely believed. On Monday, a group of people blocked the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar road to register their protest against the arrival of Govindanand.

“The Brahamadpuran has a passing reference that Anjneri is the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. However, no details or history about the birth of Lord Hanuman are available. As per the Valmiki Ramayan, Kishkindha is the birthplace of Lord Hanuman,” Govindanand old a press conference on Wednesday. He said if someone provides concrete evidence, he will accept that Anjneri is indeed the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. Govindanand claimed that even Shankaracharya of Shringeri Peeth has accepted the ''fact'' that Kishkindha in Karnataka is the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

''On his way back from Sri Lanka, Lord Ram went directly to Ayodhya from Kishkindha. He didn't come to Nashik even to take darshan of the 'Jyotirling' (in Trimbakeshwar) during his journey back home,'' he claimed. He said Valmiki Ramayan is the original epic Ramayan and the government's views or a gazette entry cannot be applied or considered regarding any deity. During Govindanand's presser, acharya Gangadhar Pathak invoked Maharshi Vyas to claim that Anjneri is the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

