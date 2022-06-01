Left Menu

Parts of Delhi receive light rain

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday evening recieved light intensity rain.

Updated: 01-06-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 19:00 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday evening recieved light intensity rain. Earlier in the day, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas will receive light rain along with gusty winds for the next two hours.

"Light rain with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty wind (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) very likely over Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas during next 02 hours," IMD tweeted. On Monday, Delhi and NCR received heavy rains and thunderstorms with the gutsy winds uprooting trees in some areas.

After heavy rainfall, the traffic situation in the national capital worsened. Numerous trees were uprooted due to the blustering winds in various parts of Delhi and NCR. This resulted in severe congestion at Madhavrao Scindia Marg, Pach Kuiyan Road, Gol Market and Jaswant Singh Road.

A man also drowned on Monday near the underpass between Badarpur and Pul Prahladpur in Delhi because of waterlogging in the area. With this, as many as three people died while several were injured after heavy rainfall and a storm hit Delhi NCR.

A 50-year-old man from the Jama Masjid area died after a balcony fell over him in the aftermath of a hailstorm and rain. Another 65-year-old man died in the North Delhi area after a tree fell on him during the storm. (ANI)

