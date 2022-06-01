Left Menu

Vedanta's committee of directors to consider raising up to Rs 4,100 cr via debentures

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 19:56 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday said a committee of its directors will meet this week to consider raising up to Rs 4,100 crore via debentures.

''The company proposes to offer rated, secured, redeemable, non-cumulative, non-convertible debentures aggregating up to Rs 4,100 crore in one or more tranches and in this regard, is holding a meeting of its duly constituted Committee of the Directors on Saturday, June 4,'' Vedanta Ltd said in a BSE filing.

The above issuance is pursuant to the board of directors' resolutions passed at their meetings on May 7, 2019 and October 3, 2020.

Vedanta Limited is a globally diversified natural resources company with interests in zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, steel, copper, aluminium, power, oil and gas.

