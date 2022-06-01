Physically challenged woman gang-raped

A physically challenged woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men in a village in the district on Tuesday, police said.

One of the accused was arrested while a hunt is on for the other, the police said.

The woman was reportedly gagged and then raped, they said. The crime was committed in Hanagal Taluk in the distric.t PTI GMS NVG NVG

