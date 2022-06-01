Left Menu

Physically challenged woman gang-raped

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-06-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 20:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A physically challenged woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men in a village in the district on Tuesday, police said.

One of the accused was arrested while a hunt is on for the other, the police said.

The woman was reportedly gagged and then raped, they said. The crime was committed in Hanagal Taluk in the distric.t PTI GMS NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

