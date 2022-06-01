Bihar gets additional 559 MW power from NTPC with commissioning of Nabinagar unit

The state-owned NTPC Ltd on Wednesday started commercial operation from the third and final 660 megawatt (MW) unit of its subsidiary Nabinagar Power Generating Company in Bihar's Aurangabad district.

Bihar is now getting an additional 559 MW of power generated from the Nabinagar plant, and the rest has been allocated to Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Sikkim, it said. The trial operation of the unit was successfully done in March this year.

The unit is now part of NPGC generation fleet, contributing up to 660 MW to the beneficiaries, the power producer said in a statement. ''The beginning of commercial operation from the third unit of NPGC is a final move for the completion of the project. Now, it becomes a power station which has started supplying energy to these states," NPGC chief executive officer RK Pandey said. The commercial operation from the first and second unit of the plant started on September 6, 2019, and July 22, 2021 respectively. With this, the total generation capacity of NPGC is now 1,980 MW, out of which Bihar is getting 1,677 MW, NTPC spokesperson Vishwanath Chandan said.

