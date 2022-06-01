Left Menu

Bihar gets additional 559 MW power from NTPC with commissioning of Nabinagar unit

The state-owned NTPC Ltd on Wednesday started commercial operation from the third and final 660 megawatt MW unit of its subsidiary Nabinagar Power Generating Company in Bihars Aurangabad district.Bihar is now getting an additional 559 MW of power generated from the Nabinagar plant, and the rest has been allocated to Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Sikkim, it said.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 01-06-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 20:37 IST
Bihar gets additional 559 MW power from NTPC with commissioning of Nabinagar unit
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The state-owned NTPC Ltd on Wednesday started commercial operation from the third and final 660 megawatt (MW) unit of its subsidiary Nabinagar Power Generating Company in Bihar's Aurangabad district.

Bihar is now getting an additional 559 MW of power generated from the Nabinagar plant, and the rest has been allocated to Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Sikkim, it said. The trial operation of the unit was successfully done in March this year.

The unit is now part of NPGC generation fleet, contributing up to 660 MW to the beneficiaries, the power producer said in a statement. ''The beginning of commercial operation from the third unit of NPGC is a final move for the completion of the project. Now, it becomes a power station which has started supplying energy to these states," NPGC chief executive officer RK Pandey said. The commercial operation from the first and second unit of the plant started on September 6, 2019, and July 22, 2021 respectively. With this, the total generation capacity of NPGC is now 1,980 MW, out of which Bihar is getting 1,677 MW, NTPC spokesperson Vishwanath Chandan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022