Telangana govt's 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme making steady progress

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-06-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 20:59 IST
The Telangana government's flagship Dalit welfare scheme 'Dalit Bandhu,' which provides Rs 10 lakh to each eligible SC (Scheduled Caste) family as a one-time grant, is making steady progress.

An allocation of Rs 17,700 crore has been made for the implementation of the programme during FY 2022-23.

In FY 2021-22, the allocation of Rs 4,441 crore had been made, an official release said on Wednesday on the eve of the State Formation Day.

Of the Rs 4,441 crore, Rs 3,050 crore has so far been released for districts to cover around 30,500 identified SC households.

The scheme, described by the TRS government as a game-changer in Dalit welfare, was first implemented on a pilot basis in Huzurabad Assembly constituency last year and later in four mandals in as many districts.

The government has issued orders to implement the scheme in all the other 118 Assembly constituencies (other than Huzurabad) in the State, each benefiting 100 families in FY 2021-22, the release said.

The beneficiary families can establish any business or trade of their choice so that they can emerge out of poverty. On Monday, State Minister T Srinivas Yadav held a meeting with MLAs and MLCs from Hyderabad district on the implementation of the scheme successfully, though many people had made critical comments on it initially.

