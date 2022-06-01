Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: 6 arrested for robbing 'hundis' in 10 Kadapa temples

As many as six people were apprehended by the Andhra Pradesh police on Wednesday for allegedly stealing 10 temple hundis (daan patra or donation box) in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district.

ANI | Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 01-06-2022 22:25 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 22:25 IST
Andhra Pradesh: 6 arrested for robbing 'hundis' in 10 Kadapa temples
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As many as six people were apprehended by the Andhra Pradesh police on Wednesday for allegedly stealing 10 temple hundis (daan patra or donation box) in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district. According to the Kadapa Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Venkata Siva Reddy, out of the six arrested one accused has been identified as Shaik Mastan of Nagara in Kadapa, while all the other five are minors.

"The robbers stole the hundis at night with the help of auto and lorry. If the temple was near, they would carry themselves in auto, else, they would go using the lorry to rob it," Reddy said. "A special team was formed to nab these culprits, and the amount of Rs 14,000 and a rod was seized from them," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022