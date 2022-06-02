Left Menu

NTPC targeting 26 MT captive coal production in FY23 with focus on Jharkhand

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 02-06-2022 00:36 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 00:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
State-owned power giant NTPC on Monday said it is targeting 26 million tonnes of captive coal production in the current fiscal, with focus on such mines situated mostly in Jharkhand.

NTPC had produced 14 MT of coal from its captive mines last year.

''This year, NTPC is augmenting its production and is expected to produce 26 MT of captive coal, up 86 per cent as compared to last year,'' a company official told PTI.

''The growth will translate to NTPC meeting its 10 per cent annual requirement of 225 MT of coal through captive sources,'' he said.

In the current fiscal, it is targeting a coal output of 15 MT from Pakhri Barwadis, 7 MT from Dulanga, 2 MT from Chatti Bariatu and 2 MT from Talaipalli mines, the official added.

