Sonalika Tractors sees 42 pc growth in total tractor sales at 12,615 units in May

Sonalika Tractors on Thursday reported a 42.1 percent growth in its total tractor sales at 12,615 units in May over the same month of last year.

The Hoshiarpur-based tractor maker had sold 8,878 tractors in May 2021, according to a statement.

The growth in sales in the previous month came as the demand for advanced tractors continues to see an uptick across the industry, it said in the statement.

The company said it has expanded its region-centric, customized tractor range in the just-concluded month by introducing two new tractors.

'Sikander RX 50 with 12F+3R transmission' has been rolled out for the farmers in Madhya Pradesh, while 'MM 18 Narrow Track' has been launched especially for the farmers in Gujarat, who are into orchards and vineyards, it said.

''With a record 42.1 percent growth, we have registered our highest ever May sales of 12,615 tractors. Sonalika believes in addressing specific farmer requirements and delivering dynamic tractor performance as well as affordability for farmer's peace of mind," said Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Ltd (ITL), which manufactures the Sonalika brand of tractors.

He said favorable factors such as a consistent increase in Minimum Support Price (MSP) by the government, improved rabi crop procurement and the timely arrival of monsoon in the country will set up a viable platform for agriculture activities to flourish in FY '23.

