TankerTrackers.com locates seized Greek tankers in Iranian waters -Twitter

Two Greek oil tankers seized by Iran last week are located in Iranian waters, TankerTrackers.com said on Thursday.

"We now have a visual confirmation that the hijacked Greek Suezmax tanker Prudent Warrior is in the anchorage of Bandar Abbas, Iran," the online service which tracks and reports shipments and storage of crude oil said on Twitter. The Delta Poseidon, also a Suezmax tanker, is being held north of Larak island, it said.

