Left Menu

Contractor appointed to rebuild flood-hit oThongathi Water Treatment plant

oThongathi Water Treatment Works was destroyed during the floods, leading to much frustration for residents and businesses in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 02-06-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 16:00 IST
Contractor appointed to rebuild flood-hit oThongathi Water Treatment plant
“The plan is to ensure that the rebuilding of the plant is completed by the first week of October this year,” said Kaunda. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • South Africa

eThekwini Municipality has appointed a contractor to rebuild the oThongathi Water Treatment Works, which was destroyed during the floods that wreaked havoc in KwaZulu-Natal in April.

Briefing the media on Wednesday, eThekwini Municipality Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda, said the appointment of a contractor is a key milestone in the quest to re-establish regular supply of water to oThongathi.

He said if there are no objections to the procurement process, the successful contractor will be introduced to the community by the end of this week.

"The plan is to ensure that the rebuilding of the plant is completed by the first week of October this year," said Kaunda.

oThongathi Water Treatment Works was destroyed during the floods, leading to much frustration for residents and businesses in the area.

To alleviate the challenge, Kaunda said an emergency pipeline was installed from the Nyaninga Reservoir to oThongathi South, and the communities supplied from that zone are now getting tap water four hours a day.

In addition, the municipality allocated water tankers to service the area.

"A total of 48 static tanks have also been installed. Furthermore, there are 11 boreholes, as well as a donated package plant to provide non-drinking water to the area.

"Procurement processes are underway to drill more boreholes. The community of oThongathi will be kept updated of progress on the rebuilding of the plant," Kaunda said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
3
Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR

Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broad...

 Denmark
4
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022