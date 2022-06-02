What magician does on stage, visual effect does on screen: P.C Sanath

What a magician does on stage, visual effects do on screen. It does magic with the story and takes it to another level altogether, said P.C Sanath, VFX supervisor and creative director of Bahubali.

He said, "When a filmmaker or technicians fail to achieve something in a film, they think of visual effects. VFX can achieve anything, as only the creator's imagination is its limitation."

The noted VFX supervisor was addressing a workshop on 'VFX: An Ever-evolving tool for Storytelling' at 17th Mumbai International Film Festival today.

Highlighting the importance of VFX, Sanath said there is not a single film in today's age without visual effects. "The advent of new technological tools has expanded the scope of VFX, but one VFX supervisor should never be carried away by the technology or other similar films. He should always understand the essence of the story", he said while responding to a query.

He further said visual effects have been an integral part of cinematic storytelling from the time technologies of moving pictures were invented. As the medium of cinema evolved into the most popular medium of storytelling in the 20th century, visual effects, too, evolved by adapting new techniques and technologies, helping filmmakers tell their stories better.

This master class also illustrated the way visual effects have helped filmmakers in visualizing and realizing their cinematic dreams while also pointing toward the possibilities that VFX offers to future storytellers as new frontiers are being crossed with tools Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR).

P. C. Sanath is the co-founder and director of the Firefly Creative Studio (Hyderabad). He has been creating visual effects for the past two and half decades. He has been the VFX supervisor and creative director for blockbuster cinematic ventures including Baahubali-The Beginning (2015), Robot (2010), Eega (2012), Pulimurugan (2016) and Malik (2021). He is the winner of several prestigious awards including National and State film awards for Best Visual Effects. He is part of various industry bodies like TVAGA (Telangana VFX, Animation and Gaming Association). He is also a visiting faculty member and academic advisor at various art and film education institutes like the Film and Television Institute of India (Pune), National Institute of Design (Ahmedabad), and K.R. Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science & Arts (Kerala).

(With Inputs from PIB)