PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-06-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 18:01 IST
MDFVL aims to become plastic waste neutral co by 2023-24
Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Ltd (MDFVPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), on Thursday said it aims to recycle or co-process more than 7,000 tonnes of post-consumer used plastic waste by the end of this financial year.

It aims to become a 'Plastic Waste Neutral Company' by 2023-24.

The company started plastic waste collection and recycling or co-processing initiative in Maharashtra in FY19 under the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) programme. The initiative was expanded to the pan-India level for Multi-Layered Plastic Waste (MLP) in FY20.

According to a statement, the company has been working with its suppliers and leading Waste Management Agencies (WMA) for implementation of the National EPR framework.

Through its associated partners, the company has collected and co-processed or recycled around 8,164 tonnes of post-consumer used plastic waste (5,318 tonnes of single layered plastic waste and 2,846 tonnes of multi-layered plastic waste) from June 2018 till March 2022, the statement said.

''Testament to the fact is our Token Milk (branded loose milk) offering since 1984, which has been helping us to save around 7 lakh kgs of plastic coming into the environment every year... we have now set our sight towards being a plastic waste neutral organisation by FY24 while contributing towards making our planet safe for the generations to come,'' MDFVPL Managing Director Manish Bandlish said.

