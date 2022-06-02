Left Menu

Rural agriculture in trouble: Gadkari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2022 19:44 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said in order to make the country self-reliant, there is a need to focus more on rural agriculture, which is in ''trouble''.

The road transport and highways minister also emphasised on finding the best raw material available in an area so that value addition can be done.

''Rural agriculture, tribal economy is in trouble....If we want to be atmanirbhar (self-reliant), then we need to concentrate more on rural agriculture,'' the minister said while addressing the convocation ceremony of the World University of Design (WUD).

There are various things like bamboo in which value addition can be done, he added.

Stating that he has a dream of making the ethanol economy worth Rs 5 lakh crore, Gadkari said nothing is impossible.

The price of ethanol is lower when compared to petroleum, the minister said, adding it is not only a green fuel but can also be made from rice, wheat and sugarcane juice.

The conversion of knowledge into wealth is the future, the minister pointed out, adding that no material is waste.

With the use of appropriate technology and vision, waste can be converted into wealth, he explained.

Gadkari had earlier stressed on the need to divert excess sugar stock for ethanol manufacturing as provision of subsidies on exports of sweetener will not be permissable after December 2023 under the WTO regime.

The minister had said the government is promoting ethanol manufacturing in a big way and had assured that it will procure all ethanol produced in the country.

