Maaza fastest-growing brand of Coca-Cola India this year

Fruit drink brand Maaza is the fastest-growing brand for Coca-Cola in India in 2022 so far, helped by its expansion to the rural markets, said top company officials.

Coca-Cola is focusing on its nutrition portfolio in the country and expects it to be the biggest growth driver through its fruit juice-based brands - Maaza and Minute Maid. ''We are very clear (that) this (nutrition portfolio) is going to be one of our biggest growth drivers for our volume, value and consumer base,'' Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia Vice President and Head Marketing Arnab Roy said in a media round table here.

Besides, the company is also planning to enter in ORS (Oral Rehydration Solution) space with an international brand in the next one year.

While talking about Maaza, Roy said the company would invest to scale the brand and expand in the rural markets with substantial investments in brand building and marketing.

''Maaza right now till date and is the fastest-growing brand right now, within our overall portfolio. It is a jewel in our portfolio,'' Roy said, adding that Maaza is the top brand this year in terms of its internal brand health score and brand equity score.

According to him, Maaza has huge potential to grow.

''We are adding more capacity in terms of the manufacturing line. We are investing more in marketing and that is only going to increase,'' said Roy.

On brand Minute Maid, he said it is a hidden gem and the market offtake, wherever the company has been able to place it, is phenomenal.

''The opportunity as we look into the next 5-10 years, this particular category is going to play a very critical role. We have not yet even started to invest in the Minute Maid innovations especially,'' he said, adding the company can bring in several products from different parts of the world.

''I think, we are just getting started right now. So, we are looking forward to the next three or four years' lot of investment on this on this particular category, both in Maaza and in Minute Maid,'' Roy noted.

The Coca-Cola Company President, Global Nutrition Category, Sedef Salingan Sahin said the nutrition segment will have a new innovative product range. ''We have a very strong nutrition business with Maaza, it is one of the leading brands here...Maaza will continue to be at the heart of our nutrition business in India. We see a lot of opportunity in Minute Maid. We are working together with the team on new innovations to really diversify and build Minute Maid as a much broader proposition than it is right now,'' she said.

Coca-Cola also plans to enter into the ORS business, most probably in a year, starting from India.

''ORS is a global trend and is an untapped market. We have done a tick mark kind of job... We need to get on it. The company is very clear as to over next one year, we need to get into the space,'' Roy said.

There are opportunities in the segment and the company is looking into different price options, though ORS is an expensive product, he added. ''We are working very closely with our global R&D team and we want to ensure that the best product from consumers' perspective is offered here,'' he said, adding ''If everything goes right then India would be the first market, in which we will have that''. When asked about the brand under which Coca-Cola would introduce ORS in India, Roy said: ''It will be a global brand. This is part of a larger global project''. Coca-Cola, the largest buyer of mangoes in the country, is working on a long term strategy with farmers to overcome the supply chain challenges. ''We are the largest buyers of mangoes and that itself is not enough. For Maaza, we need good pulp. Therefore, from a long term perspective, we are working with farmers,'' Roy said, adding that several teams are working in this direction.

The growth targets in the segment would have a ''direct impact'' on the Indian agricultural sector and the farmers, and the company is committed to that, he added.

''We believe that if you do not help the farmers, this is not finally going to be sustainable. As a corporate citizen, we feel that we have a phenomenal opportunity,'' Roy said, adding that Coca-Cola would play an active role.

The company uses Alfonso, sourced mainly from Maharashtra, Totapuri mainly from Andhra Pradesh and Neelam. However, the company is also open to using other mango varieties. Maaza is Coca-Cola India's third-largest brand after Thums Up and Sprite. It is presently sold in the domestic market only, and it is working to take the brand to neighbouring markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)