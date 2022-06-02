Left Menu

Over 8.5 lakh cooperatives can buy cheap, durable goods from GeM portal

More than 8.5 lakh cooperatives across the country can also buy cheap and durable goods from the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, said GeM CEO PK Singh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 20:15 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

More than 8.5 lakh cooperatives across the country can also buy cheap and durable goods from the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, said GeM CEO PK Singh. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "In a few years, GeM has been successful in achieving its objective and now the further objective is to extend the reach of GeM to the Panchayat level so that small businesses can get also benefit from it. At present, there are more than 60,000 customers on GeM besides the government Ministries and agencies."

"The Union Cabinet has decided to include cooperative societies in the government e-marketplace portal. By making the decision, the target has been set to add more than 8.5 lakh customers. Many items like stationery, car (vehicles), computers, office furniture, etc are available on this portal. Plus, GeM also provides service to the customers," he said. The Ministry of Commerce launched this online platform Government e-marketplace portal with the aim to create an open and transparent procurement platform for the Government. Singh said.

GeM CEO informed that sales worth over Rs 1 lakh crore was achieved through the GeM portal in 2021-22 which was only Rs 6,220 crore in 2017-18. He said for the year 2022-23 the portal has made the target of sales worth Rs 1.5 lakh crore to 2 lakh crore. which will directly benefit the small company or small manufacturing company.

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday gave its approval for expanding the mandate of GeM to allow procurement by Cooperatives as buyers on GeM. The GeM was launched on August 9, 2016, by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry to create an open and transparent procurement platform for government buyers. A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) by the name of GeM SPV was set up as the National Public Procurement Portal in May 2017.

At present, the platform is open for procurement by all government buyers: central and state ministries, departments, public sector enterprises, autonomous institutions, local bodies, etc. As per the existing mandate, GeM is not available for use by private sector buyers. Suppliers (sellers) can be from across all segments: the government or private. (ANI)

