Slovak refiner says sanctions plan will halt exports, threaten operations
Slovakia's sole oil refiner Slovnaft, a unit of Hungary's MOL, said on Thursday that planned sanctions on Russian oil would in their current form ban oil product exports after 8 months from Slovnaft to its key markets in central Europe such as the Czech Republic, Austria and Poland.
A forced reduction in output at the 124,000 barrel per day refinery will cut refining below the technological minimum, making it also impossible to supply the domestic market, the refiner said in an emailed comment.
