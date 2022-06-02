IAEA chief in Israel to meet with PM Bennett

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi has arrived in Israel and will meet with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, according to a statement from Bennett's office on Thursday.

The statement gave no further details.

The U.N. nuclear watchdog has been central to global scrutiny of Iran's nuclear programme, which Israel regards as a threat. Iran says its nuclear programme is peaceful.

