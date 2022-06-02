IAEA chief in Israel to meet with PM Bennett
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 02-06-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 22:55 IST
- Country:
- Israel
International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi has arrived in Israel and will meet with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, according to a statement from Bennett's office on Thursday.
The statement gave no further details.
The U.N. nuclear watchdog has been central to global scrutiny of Iran's nuclear programme, which Israel regards as a threat. Iran says its nuclear programme is peaceful.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.N. says Benin will terminate contribution to peacekeeping mission in Mali
U.S. concerned about possible restrictions faced by U.N. rights chief in China
U.S. slams China, U.N. rights chief, ahead of Xinjiang visit
COVID-hit China urged to move U.N. summit to save global nature deal
More than 100 million people forcibly displaced in the world - U.N.