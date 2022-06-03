Fire breaks out at chemical company in Gujarat's Vadodara, no causality reported

An explosion and a fire occurred at a chemical company in Gujarat's Vadodara, but no casualty was reported on Thursday. Speaking to ANI on Thursday night, Vadodara district collector AB Gor said, "A fire broke out at Deepak Nitrite Company in Nandesari GIDC in Gujarat's Vadodara on June 2. No casualty has been reported."

"However, 4-5 people have been shifted to hospital due to difficulty in breathing. We are monitoring the pollution level of the city. People living in nearby areas have been shifted to safer places," he said. Earlier on Thursday, Gor said that seven workers were shifted to nearby hospitals after inhaling smoke, while some 700 people living in the vicinity of the factory have been shifted to safer places, officials said.

"Efforts are on to douse the massive fire, in which no injury has been reported. Seven workers who had inhaled the smoke were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. As a precaution, nearly 700 people living in the rural areas adjoining the factory have been shifted to safer places," Vadodara Collector RB Barad said. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)