Left Menu

Fire breaks out at chemical company in Gujarat's Vadodara, no causality reported

An explosion and a fire occurred at a chemical company in Gujarat's Vadodara, but no casualty was reported on Thursday.

ANI | Vadodara (Gujarat) | Updated: 03-06-2022 05:09 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 05:09 IST
Fire breaks out at chemical company in Gujarat's Vadodara, no causality reported
Vadodara district collector AB Gor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An explosion and a fire occurred at a chemical company in Gujarat's Vadodara, but no casualty was reported on Thursday. Speaking to ANI on Thursday night, Vadodara district collector AB Gor said, "A fire broke out at Deepak Nitrite Company in Nandesari GIDC in Gujarat's Vadodara on June 2. No casualty has been reported."

"However, 4-5 people have been shifted to hospital due to difficulty in breathing. We are monitoring the pollution level of the city. People living in nearby areas have been shifted to safer places," he said. Earlier on Thursday, Gor said that seven workers were shifted to nearby hospitals after inhaling smoke, while some 700 people living in the vicinity of the factory have been shifted to safer places, officials said.

"Efforts are on to douse the massive fire, in which no injury has been reported. Seven workers who had inhaled the smoke were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. As a precaution, nearly 700 people living in the rural areas adjoining the factory have been shifted to safer places," Vadodara Collector RB Barad said. The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022