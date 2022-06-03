Left Menu

Norway oil and gas workers threaten strike, but would not initially hit output

Some 573 members of Norway's Industri Energi oil and gas union plan to go on strike from June 12 onwards if state-brokered mediation with employers fail, but output would initially remain unaffected by a conflict, the trade union said on Friday. The union members plan strike action at nine offshore installations, including the Njord A, Valhall and several Oseberg platforms, the union said in a statement.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 03-06-2022 15:09 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 15:07 IST
Norway oil and gas workers threaten strike, but would not initially hit output
  • Country:
  • Norway

Some 573 members of Norway's Industri Energi oil and gas union plan to go on strike from June 12 onwards if state-brokered mediation with employers fail, but the output would initially remain unaffected by a conflict, the trade union said on Friday.

The union members plan strike action at nine offshore installations, including the Njord A, Valhall, and several Oseberg platforms, the union said in a statement. "The first instance of a potential strike would only involve a limited number of members, but we can escalate if necessary," Industri Energi's chief negotiator Lill-Heidi Bakkerud said.

Industri Energi is Norway's biggest oil and gas union, negotiating on behalf of some 4,300 members. Two smaller labor unions that will be part of the June 10-11 wage mediation have yet to outline their response to any breakdown in the talks.

Also Read: Syrian man stabs wife and a man in Norway domestic dispute - police

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022