Syrian man stabs wife and a man in Norway domestic dispute - police

"The initial victim was a woman married to the attacker," a police spokesperson told reporters. "This is a family from Syria where the perpetrator is married to one of the victims," police said in a separate statement. The suspect was first apprehended by civilians witnessing the attack, including students from a nearby high school, officials said.

Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 17:16 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Syrian man stabbed and wounded his wife and another man in a small village in southeast Norway on Friday, police said, adding that the attack was a domestic dispute and there was no danger to others.

The two victims and the attacker were all wounded in the attack, which had triggered a major response by emergency services fearing a larger incident, and one of the victims was in a critical condition, police said. "The initial victim was a woman married to the attacker," a police spokesperson told reporters. "There is no longer danger to other people."

Officials initially said at least four people were injured in what had first appeared to be a random, ongoing attack. "This is a family from Syria where the perpetrator is married to one of the victims," police said in a separate statement.

The suspect was first apprehended by civilians witnessing the attack, including students from a nearby high school, officials said. The attack took place in the rural, mountainous Nore and Uvdal municipality in Norway's Numedal region.

