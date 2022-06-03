Left Menu

Norway's Lederne labour union says oil output at risk in case of strike

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 03-06-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 15:22 IST
Some 74 members of Norway's Lederne oil and gas labour union plan to go on strike from June 12 onwards if state-brokered mediation with employers fail, and would likely force a reduction of oil output, the trade union said on Friday.

Gas production should remain unaffected however, Lederne union chief Audun Ingvartsen told Reuters.

A strike would affect senior personnel at the Gudrun, Oseberg South and Oseberg East platforms, all operated by Equinor, he said.

