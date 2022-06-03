Left Menu

Cricket-England bowled out for 141 by New Zealand in their first innings

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-06-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 16:08 IST
England was all out for 141 in their first innings in reply to New Zealand's 132, with the hosts leading by nine runs on the second day of the first test at Lord's on Friday.

New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee picked up 4-55, while Trent Boult took 3-21.

Zak Crawley was the top scorer for England with 43 runs, while Alex Lees made 25 as the rest of their batting order suffered a collapse.

