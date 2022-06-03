Left Menu

SJVN to invest over Rs 1,000 crore in 3 solar projects in Uttar Pradesh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 19:17 IST
SJVN to invest over Rs 1,000 crore in 3 solar projects in Uttar Pradesh
  • India

Power producer SJVN will invest over Rs 1,000 crore to set up three renewable energy projects in Uttar Pradesh.

The company's CMD Nand Lal Sharma said two solar projects with a capacity of 75 MW each will be set up at villages Parasan and Gurha in district Jalaun.

The third one of 50 MW solar power project will be set up at village Gujarai in Kanpur Dehat. With these three solar power projects, SJVN is investing around Rs 1,057 crore in Uttar Pradesh, he added.

''SJVN has been felicitated by the Uttar Pradesh government for investing more than Rs 1,000 crore in the state during the 3rd Investor Meet Ground Breaking ceremony. The event was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,'' the company said in a statement on Friday.

Shimla-based SJVN is a joint venture of the Government of India and the Government of Himachal Pradesh.

