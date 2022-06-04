Left Menu

Goa CM launches mobile app to keep vigil on beaches

With an aim to ensure the holistic management of beaches, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant launched "Beach Vigil App" on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 04-06-2022 11:06 IST
With an aim to ensure the holistic management of beaches, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant launched "Beach Vigil App" on Friday. Speaking at the occasion, Sawant said, "The Beach Vigil App shall benefit the institutions working in beach tourism sector and tourists. The collaboration of information technology with the tourism sector shall open many avenues in future."

"The development of tourism and safety is an all-around and collective effort. With these kinds of Apps, the ecosystem shall enhance in the future," he added. Goa IT and Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte was also present at the occasion. He said through the Beach Vigil App Drishti workers, police and other stakeholders can raise issues for safeguarding tourists' interests.

"The government is in the process to finalize an integrated plan for beach cleaning. The Beach Vigil App will cover everything from reporting illegal hawkers and illegal massage services to beach cleanliness," Khaunte said. Earlier, Chief Minister Sawant distributed certificates to newly registered start-ups and disbursed incentives under the start-up scheme.

"The IT Minister has enumerated the start-up policy very clearly and I am sure it will benefit the existing and upcoming start-ups in the state," Sawant said. Khaunte said the state government plans to make the coastal state among the top 25 destinations for start-ups in Asia by 2025 (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

