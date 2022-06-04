Left Menu

8 charred to death, 15 injured in chemical factory explosion in UP's Hapur

At least eight people were killed and fifteen others suffered injuries after a boiler exploded at a chemical factory in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

ANI | Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-06-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 18:38 IST
8 charred to death, 15 injured in chemical factory explosion in UP's Hapur
Visual from a chemical factory in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least eight people were killed and fifteen others suffered injuries after a boiler exploded at a chemical factory in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district on Saturday afternoon, officials said. Multiple fire tenders have reached the spot and police have been investigating the matter.

People who sustained injuries during the explosion have been shifted to the hospital and are being taken care of, the police said. Speaking to the media, Hapur Inspector-General of Police (IG) Praveen Kumar said, "A total of 15 injured and 8 were dead in the explosion that took place at an electronic equipment manufacturing unit in Hapur. Injured being treated. We are probing the matter. Action will be taken against those responsible..."

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation General Vijay Kumar Singh expressed his condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives in the incident. "Nine people died in a very unfortunate accident that happened in a factory in Hapur. My heartfelt condolences to their families. We are all with you in this heartbreaking time. May God rest the soul of the departed," he tweeted in Hindi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
3
Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

 Russian Federation
4
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022