8 charred to death, 15 injured in chemical factory explosion in UP's Hapur
At least eight people were killed and fifteen others suffered injuries after a boiler exploded at a chemical factory in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district on Saturday afternoon, officials said.
At least eight people were killed and fifteen others suffered injuries after a boiler exploded at a chemical factory in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district on Saturday afternoon, officials said. Multiple fire tenders have reached the spot and police have been investigating the matter.
People who sustained injuries during the explosion have been shifted to the hospital and are being taken care of, the police said. Speaking to the media, Hapur Inspector-General of Police (IG) Praveen Kumar said, "A total of 15 injured and 8 were dead in the explosion that took place at an electronic equipment manufacturing unit in Hapur. Injured being treated. We are probing the matter. Action will be taken against those responsible..."
Meanwhile, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation General Vijay Kumar Singh expressed his condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives in the incident. "Nine people died in a very unfortunate accident that happened in a factory in Hapur. My heartfelt condolences to their families. We are all with you in this heartbreaking time. May God rest the soul of the departed," he tweeted in Hindi. (ANI)
