Stop financial assistance to sports bodies not complying with national code: Delhi HC to Centre

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Central Government not to give financial assistance to National Sports Federations (NSFs) that are not complying with the National Sports Code. The High Court said, "No more monies will be expanded nor any assistance be extended to any NSFs, till next date."

The Division bench headed by Justice Najmi Waziri and Justice Vikas Mahajan ordered, "Evidently there is no clarity or confirmation as to which of National Sports Federation (NSF) are fully complied with the Sports Code. Therefore, in view of the previous orders of May 26 and June 2, it would be only logical, prudent, legal and just that the government monies be not expanded on entities whose status in law is yet to be determined." The bench directed that the Centre shall ensure that monies, patronage and other facilities to NSFs will be resumed, in particular, only when the NSFs comply with the Annexure 2 of the Sports Code, as well as in terms of the orders passed by the Supreme Court and by this court in related cases.

"It is hoped that the entire exercise of ensuring compliance will be completed by the end of this month. In the interim, however, the assistance provided to sportspersons through the Sports Authority of India will be ensured and whenever necessary, augmented. The non-compliant NSFs shall be put to notice of suspension of their recognition," observed the court. The High Court passed these directions on the petition moved by Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra. He has moved a petition alleging that most NSFs are not complying with the Sports Code. The matter has been listed for 20 July 2022.

The Joint Secretary, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, who was present in the hearing handed over a one-page chart purporting to be a Status report of five groups of NSFs which have been granted an extension of time by the ministry, for complying with the Sports Code. On the other hand, the petitioner submitted that the said chart does not reflect either the entire or correct facts. He disputed the veracity of the chart. He handed over a 15 Page tabular compilation, showing that at least 24 NSFs have supernumerary posts/persons in the management or otherwise, positions that are not contemplated in the Sports Code.

During the hearing, the court was informed by the respondent that the concerted efforts are underway to ensure that compliance is done by the end of this month. (ANI)

