Conserving wetlands important for poverty alleviation: Assam minister

Conserving wetlands and sustaining their ecosystem is of paramount importance and their significance has been highlighted in the Mission Amrit Sarovar programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Assam, a state minister said on Saturday. It is important for poverty alleviation and food and livelihood security for marginal and poor segments of the society, Assam Minister for Environment and Forest, Fisheries and Excise Parimal Suklabaidya said while inaugurating a workshop here.

The Prime Minister had launched the Mission Amrit Sarovar project during his visit to the northeastern state on April 28. Under the scheme, 75 water bodies will be created in each district to mark the 75th year of India's independence. Inaugurating the Regional Stakeholders' Meet and Consultative Workshop on 'Assessing the price of wetland ecosystem services', Suklabaidya said ''We would like to carry forward the essence of this scheme by reviving and rejuvenating the existing water bodies through multipurpose usage for water supply, irrigation, fisheries, and recreational activities''. He hoped that the workshop would go a long way in building regional preparedness in the Northeast by developing capacities in scientific, economic, and socio-political planning approaches on the pricing of ecosystems.

On the eve of World Environment Day, South Asian Forum for Environment (SAFE) in association with Progyan Foundation for Research and Innovation (PFRI) organised the Multistakeholders' Workshop for engendering a platform in sync with the prevalent policy and schemes of Mission Amrit Sarovar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)