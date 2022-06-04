Over 1.25 crore farmers, domestic electricity consumers get subsidy benefits: Rajasthan CM

Over 1.25 crore farmers and domestic electricity consumers have been benefitted by various schemes under which the Rajasthan government has provided subsidies of Rs 1,044 crore, chief minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday.

Electricity bills of about 43 lakh consumers have now become zero. Power supply in the state has become smooth due to proactive and efficient management of the state government, according to an official statement.

Gehlot today held a review meeting of the energy department at his residence, the statement said.

He said that the power supply remained normal despite scorching heat and the state has sufficient power to meet the demand during June and July.

The chief minister said that under the Mukhyamantri Kisan Mitra Yojana, a subsidy of Rs 291.54 crore has been given to over 12.66 lakh farmers on agricultural electricity connections.

To give relief in electricity bills to more than 1.15 crore domestic consumers of the state, a subsidy of Rs 752.58 crore has been given under the Chief Minister's Household Electricity Grant Scheme. Due to this, the electricity bills of about 36 lakh domestic consumers and 7 lakh farmers have become zero.

Expressing concern over the problems being faced in coal supply, Gehlot said that the state government is making every effort to resolve it at the earliest in consultation with the Centre.

The chief minister said that at present irrigation of crops is going on in many parts of the state. Therefore, adequate supply of electricity should be ensured to the farmers.

Gehlot said that by 2024, 4.88 lakh farmers in the state would be given new agricultural electricity connections in a phased manner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)