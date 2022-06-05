World Environment Day: Assam village plants one lakh saplings in a single day

On the occasion of World Environment Day, the villagers of Dhansiri in Assam's Golaghat on Sunday planted one lakh saplings on over 40 hectares of land at Tengani Dui Noi Mukh area under the Sarupathar assembly constituency in the district. Apart from the villagers, several organizations, personnel from para-military forces, and police participated in the mega plantation drive.

Locals said that local MLA Biswajit Phukan has played a vital role in the success of the plantation programme. Biswajit Phukan, MLA of Sarupathar assembly constituency said, "This area has received less rain compared to other places of the state and last year the Assam cabinet had declared this area as a drought area."

He further said, "Last year, we had decided to plant at least 15 lakh saplings in this area during my five years tenure. When the environment of this area was damaged after two major forests Dakhin Nambor Tengani and Rengma forests were destroyed and some villagers used the forest lands for cultivation, we decided to revive the forests." "We contacted the local villagers and sought their help for the conservation of forests by responding to our appeal. The local villagers have come forward to take part in the initiative. Today we have planted 1 lakh saplings here. But our main target is to plant 15 lakh saplings," he added.

To mark the importance of 'Mother Nature', World Environment Day is celebrated each year on June 5 to spread awareness regarding the protection and nurturing of the environment to make Earth a better place to live. Speaking of the history behind this day, World Environment Day was established in 1972 by the UN General Assembly at the time of the Stockholm Conference and the day was first celebrated in the year 1974.

This year's theme is 'Only One Earth'. every year this day is celebrated with a specific theme with a great message behind it. This year's theme highly draws its importance towards 'sustainable living in harmony with nature'. There is a need for consistent efforts by the entire mankind to save the planet. Even, a small amount of effort by every individual could lead to mark a huge difference to save mother nature. (ANI)

