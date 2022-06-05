Oil production resumed at Libya's Sharara field, say oil engineers
Reuters | Updated: 05-06-2022 20:22 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 19:57 IST
Oil production has resumed at Libya's Sharara field, two oil engineers working there told Reuters on Sunday.
There was no immediate confirmation from the state-owned National Oil Corporation.
Also Read: UN experts: Libya's security threatened by foreign fighters
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Libya
Advertisement