Karnataka Governor plants Rudraksha sapling on World Environment Day

Governor of Karnataka, Thaawarchand Gehlot planted a Rudhraksha sapling on the occasion of World Environment Day at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 05-06-2022 22:46 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 22:46 IST
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
Governor of Karnataka, Thaawarchand Gehlot planted a Rudhraksha sapling on the occasion of World Environment Day at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru. Apart from Rudraksha, Gehlot also planted saplings of Champaka and highly fragrant flower Manoranjan at Raj Bhavan. In the presence of Dr Shalini Rajneesh, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Department of Youth and Sports, Commissioner, NSS Volunteers, and several officials, a total of 20 saplings were planted in Raj Bhavan.

On the occasion, the Governor appealed to the people to plant saplings and nurture nature, as their contribution to protect the environment. To mark the importance of 'Mother Nature', World Environment Day is celebrated each year on June 5 to spread awareness regarding the protection and nurturing of the environment to make Earth a better place to live.

Speaking of the history behind this day, World Environment Day was established in 1972 by the UN General Assembly at the time of the Stockholm Conference and the day was first celebrated in the year 1974. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

