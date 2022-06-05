Chargesheet filed against 6 for human trafficking of Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims

NIA Special Court on Sunday filed a chargesheet against six accused persons in connection with the human trafficking of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims into India. According to the chargesheet, all the accused were involved in organising human trafficking of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi minor girls and women.

The case pertains to the human trafficking of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis into India for the purpose of exploitation and in order to settle them in India permanently on the basis of fake Indian documents. Further, as per the chargesheet, the investigations revealed that the accused people had arranged for transportation, accommodation, and procurement of fake documents for the trafficked Rohingyas.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

