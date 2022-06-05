Chargesheet filed against 6 for human trafficking of Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims
NIA Special Court on Sunday filed a chargesheet against six accused persons in connection with the human trafficking of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims into India.
- Country:
- India
NIA Special Court on Sunday filed a chargesheet against six accused persons in connection with the human trafficking of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims into India. According to the chargesheet, all the accused were involved in organising human trafficking of Rohingyas and Bangladeshi minor girls and women.
The case pertains to the human trafficking of Rohingyas and Bangladeshis into India for the purpose of exploitation and in order to settle them in India permanently on the basis of fake Indian documents. Further, as per the chargesheet, the investigations revealed that the accused people had arranged for transportation, accommodation, and procurement of fake documents for the trafficked Rohingyas.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bangladeshi
- Indian
- Rohingyas
- India
ALSO READ
BSF apprehends 7 Bangladeshi nationals in Bengal for illegally crossing border
Subhendu Adhikari slams TMC for fielding Bangladeshi national in WB Assembly election
BSF hands over Bangladeshi national to Border Guard Bangladesh as goodwill gesture
Assam CM meets Bangladeshi delegation led Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen
3 Bangladeshis, who entered India illegally, sent back on humanitarian grounds