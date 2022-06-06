Left Menu

Yet another rape case involving minor reported in Hyderabad, third in a week

Hyderabad has reported yet another rape case involving a minor, third in a week, according to the police.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 06-06-2022 02:09 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 02:09 IST
Yet another rape case involving minor reported in Hyderabad, third in a week
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad has reported yet another rape case involving a minor, third in a week, according to the police. A case was registered immediately and the accused was apprehended. The victim has been sent for a medical examination.

The first rape case concerning a minor was reported on May 28, the second was reported on Sunday and the third came to light on the same day. While in the second rape case that was reported yesterday in the city. two accused were reportedly arrested.

The accused, in the latest incident, has been identified as Mohd Sufiyan who is 21-year-old. The incident came to light when the victim complained to her mother about the stomach ache. According to the statement released by the Inspector of Kalapathar police station, the girl was an employee at a store nearby Charminar. She was taken by the accused to his house on May 31 where she was sexually assaulted.

Meanwhile, In the first case which triggered political reactions across party lines, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped when she was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad. Four out of the five accused have been arrested in the case. In another similar incident in the city earlier this week, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped when she was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad on May 28. Following the incident, the minor girl's father submitted a complaint to the police regarding the incident.

Following the complaint, a case was registered against five accused involved in the case under sections 354 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 9 read with 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The security footage which is viral on social media purportedly showed the girl standing with the suspected attackers outside the pub where she had met them. The boys had offered to drop her home. Instead, she was assaulted inside a parked car in the city. Her attackers took turns raping her while the others stood guard outside the car. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

Study: Ketamine acts as a speedster of antidepressants

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; Gilead drug modestly delays breast cancer progression in a late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon cancer surgery -study; J&J, AbbVie cancer drug significantly slows the progression of rare lymphoma: study and more

Health News Roundup: Liquid biopsy identifies who can skip chemo after colon...

 Global
4
Japan defence minister: N.Korea missile launch cannot be tolerated

Japan defence minister: N.Korea missile launch cannot be tolerated

Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022