PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 6

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2022 06:24 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 06:24 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Ryanair forces South African customers to prove ID with Afrikaans test https://on.ft.com/3Od86C7 - AstraZeneca-Daiichi drug sharply raises breast cancer survival rate, trial shows https://on.ft.com/38Ru8v3

- Ministers under fire for 'last minute' attempt to bolster Britain's winter energy supplies https://on.ft.com/3NLVTnA - South Korean steelmaker warns green push will benefit China and India https://on.ft.com/3xkF4dV

Overview - Ryanair is making South African nationals take a test in Afrikaans to prove their nationality before they are allowed to board its planes in the UK and the rest of Europe.

- AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo's Enhertu extended survival by more than six months in patients with a form of advanced breast cancer compared to standard chemotherapy, according to data presented on Sunday. - UK ministers have come under attack for taking a "last minute" approach to bolstering domestic energy supplies this winter and avoiding the possibility of blackouts if Russia cuts off gas to Europe.

- South Korea's Posco has warned that efforts to make its steel-making processes less polluting in the face of tougher regulations and customer demands could make the company less cost-competitive against Chinese and Indian rivals. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

