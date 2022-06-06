Left Menu

Guar seed futures decline amid ample supplies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 13:56 IST
Guar seed prices on Monday declined by Rs 38 to Rs 5,743 per 10 quintals in the futures trade amid increasing supplies from producing regions.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for June delivery fell by Rs 38 or 0.66 percent to Rs 5,743 per 10 quintals with an open interest of 33,600 lots.

Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed prices to increasing supplies from growing regions.

