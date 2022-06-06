Ministry reviews establishment of Railway Engineers Territorial Army Regiments

A Committee of three Executive Directors/Principal Executive Director was constituted in the Ministry of Railways to review the existing Functional Establishment of six Railway Engineers Territorial Army Regiments located at Jamalpur, Jhansi, Kota, Adra, Chandigarh and Secunderabad. The Committee re-assessed the operational requirements of Railway TA Regiments.

On the basis of the recommendations of the above Committee and with the concurrence of the Ministry of Defence and Directorate General of Territorial Army, Ministry of

Railways have decided as under:-

Disbandment of five Railway Engineers Territorial Army Regiments located at Jhansi, Kota, Adra, Chandigarh and Secunderabad.

Retention of one Railway Engineer Regiment (TA) located at Jamalpur for the operational role along the route New Jalpaiguri-Siliguri-Newmal-Alipurduar-Rangiya (361Kms) to cover the critical rail link through Siliguri corridor and further up to Rangiya as proposed by Ministry of Defence.

The disbandment process is to be completed by Directorate General Territorial Army within a duration of nine months from the date of issue of Ministry of Railways letter dated 03.06.2022 and the modalities for the same are to be worked out by DGTA in consultation with Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Defence.

(With Inputs from PIB)