White House official confirms Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua excluded from Americas summit
Reuters | Updated: 06-06-2022 19:35 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 19:35 IST
The Biden administration has made a final decision to exclude the governments of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the Summit of the Americas, a White House official confirmed to Reuters on Monday on condition of anonymity.
