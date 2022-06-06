Left Menu

Delhi Metro services disrupted on Blue Line on Monday

The train services between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha station of the Blue Line were affected from 6.35 pm to 8 pm on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2022 23:14 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 23:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The train services between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha station of the Blue Line were affected from 6.35 pm to 8 pm on Monday. According to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (DMRC), the services were stopped to undertake the repair work of a broken contact wire (part of OHE) on the UP Line (going towards Dwarka) due to some external object (bird) hitting the OHE/pantograph of the train.

During this period, train services were temporarily not available between Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank stations due to the absence of OHE resulting from the breakdown of contact wire due to a bird hit. The normal train services were continuously available on the rest of the sections of Blue Line during this period in two loops i.e, from Yamuna Bank to Vaishali/NOIDA Electronic City and Indraprastha to Dwarka Sec-21 sections.

DMRC further stated that a shuttle train service was provided to provide commuting of passengers between Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank stations during the affected period. Normal services on the entire Blue Line from Dwarka Sec-21 to NOIDA Electronic City/Vaishali was resumed at 8:00 pm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

