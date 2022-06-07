Left Menu

Five Railway Territorial Army regiments to be disbanded

The Railways has decided to disband five Railway Engineers Territorial Army Regiments located at Jhansi, Kota, Adra, Chandigarh and Secunderabad.

Updated: 07-06-2022 00:49 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 00:49 IST
The Railways has decided to disband five Railway Engineers Territorial Army Regiments located at Jhansi, Kota, Adra, Chandigarh and Secunderabad. A committee of three executive directors/principal executive directors was constituted in the Ministry of Railways to review the existing functional establishment of six Railway Engineers Territorial Army Regiments located at Jamalpur, Jhansi, Kota, Adra, Chandigarh and the Secunderabad.

The committee re-assessed the operational requirements of Railway TA Regiments. The decision by the Railway Ministry was taken on the basis of the recommendations of the committee and with the concurrence of the Ministry of Defence and Directorate General of Territorial Army.

"Retention of one Railway Engineer Regiment (TA) located at Jamalpur for the operational role along the route New Jalpaiguri-Siliguri-Newmal-Alipurduar-Rangiya (361Kms) to cover the critical rail link through Siliguri corridor and further up to Rangiya as proposed by Ministry of Defence," an official statement said. "The disbandment process is to be completed by Directorate General Territorial Army within a duration of nine months from the date of issue of Ministry of Railways letter dated June 6, 2022, and the modalities for the same are to be worked out by DGTA in consultation with Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Defence," the statement added. (ANI)

