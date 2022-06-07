Blinken says reports Russia is 'pilfering' Ukrainian grain for profit are credible
Updated: 07-06-2022 01:54 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday there are credible reports that Russia is "pilfering" Ukraine's grain exports to sell for its own profit.
Speaking during a virtual roundtable with philanthropies, non-governmental organizations and private sector entities, Blinken said the alleged theft was part of broader Russian actions during its war in Ukraine that have hit Ukraine's ability to export its wheat crop and worsened a global food security crisis.
