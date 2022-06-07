Encounter breaks out in J-K's Kupwara

Encounter has started in the Chaktaras Kandi area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. J-K and Indian Army are on the job.

"#Encounter has started at Chaktaras Kandi area of #Kupwara. Police and Army on job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Earlier on Monday, one Pakistani terrorist affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has been killed by security forces during an encounter in Sopore.

"#SoporeEncounterUpdate: 01 #Pakistani #terrorist affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit LeT killed. #Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. 2 FTs and one local terrorist escaped from cordon. Search going on. Further details shall follow: IGP Kashmir," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police on Monday. As per the documents recovered from the killed Pakistani terrorist, he has been identified as Hanzalla of Lahore, Pakistan.

"As per the documents recovered from the killed #Pakistani #terrorist, he has been identified as Hanzalla of #Lahore, #Pakistan. One AK rifle, 05 magazines along with ammunition has been recovered. Further details shall follow: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police. An encounter has broken out between security forces and unidentified terrorists in the Panipora forest area of Zaloora area in Sopore on Monday.

Earlier, a Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) 'commander' was killed in an overnight encounter in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, the Jammu and Kashmir police said on June 4. (ANI)

